Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba Ali Khan unearths throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya: 'Hidden treasures'
Saba Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Saba Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan unearths throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya: 'Hidden treasures'

  • Saba Ali Khan has dropped a throwback photo with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 12:24 PM IST

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, on Saturday shared an old picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taking to Instagram, Saba pointed out that she was unaware of the picture until recently.

In the picture, while the elders are dressed up in black dresses, Inaaya is seen wearing a cream-coloured frock. Soha holds her in her arms. She captioned the post, "A Moment in time ....Don't know where this pic was until NOW! Hidden treasures #saturdaypost #familylove #timtim #3rd #birthday #sisters #forever #love #you #kareenakapoorkhan #sohaalikhan #myjaan #inaayanaumikemmu #always."

Fans showered their love on the picture. A fan wrote, "This pic is from taimur's birthday right bua ?? U forgot." Another said, "Three royal in one frame." A third wrote, "Three queens nd 1 princess in one frame."

For some time now, Saba has been giving Instagram users glimpses of her family members including Saif, Kareena, her mother Sharmila Tagore, father Mansoor Ali Khan, Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Inaaya. Earlier this month, in a rare post about herself, Saba shared her decade-old photo and jokingly asked everyone to not comment on her weight.

Also Read: Zack Snyder says Black Superman film was 'long overdue', shows support for JJ Abrams' movie

Saba had also shared an anecdote from a time when she went to get prints of some family pictures. A staff member of the photo studio pointed out that there were hardly any pictures of hers. She wrote on Instagram, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments."

In a recent interview, she had expressed her love for her mother. Praising Sharmila's work, Saba had added that she is very proud of her mother. She called Sharmila an all-rounder and fabulous, adding that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
saif ali khan kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor soha ali khan + 2 more

Related Stories

Salman Khan on the sets of Radhe.
Salman Khan on the sets of Radhe.
bollywood

Radhe's IMDb rating falls to 2.1, is Salman's second-lowest score after Race 3

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has registered the actor's second-worst rating on IMDb, just ahead of Race 3.
READ FULL STORY
Sangay Tsheltrim used to be an army officer in his native Bhutan.
Sangay Tsheltrim used to be an army officer in his native Bhutan.
bollywood

Did you know Radhe villain Sangay Tsheltrim was a Bhutanese army officer?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Did you know Sangay Tsheltrim, who played a villain in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was a Bhutanese 'army officer'? See pics of his transformation here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.