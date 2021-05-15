Saba Ali Khan unearths throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya: 'Hidden treasures'

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, on Saturday shared an old picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taking to Instagram, Saba pointed out that she was unaware of the picture until recently.

In the picture, while the elders are dressed up in black dresses, Inaaya is seen wearing a cream-coloured frock. Soha holds her in her arms. She captioned the post, "A Moment in time ....Don't know where this pic was until NOW! Hidden treasures #saturdaypost #familylove #timtim #3rd #birthday #sisters #forever #love #you #kareenakapoorkhan #sohaalikhan #myjaan #inaayanaumikemmu #always."

Fans showered their love on the picture. A fan wrote, "This pic is from taimur's birthday right bua ?? U forgot." Another said, "Three royal in one frame." A third wrote, "Three queens nd 1 princess in one frame."

For some time now, Saba has been giving Instagram users glimpses of her family members including Saif, Kareena, her mother Sharmila Tagore, father Mansoor Ali Khan, Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Inaaya. Earlier this month, in a rare post about herself, Saba shared her decade-old photo and jokingly asked everyone to not comment on her weight.

Saba had also shared an anecdote from a time when she went to get prints of some family pictures. A staff member of the photo studio pointed out that there were hardly any pictures of hers. She wrote on Instagram, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments."

In a recent interview, she had expressed her love for her mother. Praising Sharmila's work, Saba had added that she is very proud of her mother. She called Sharmila an all-rounder and fabulous, adding that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.

