Sachet–Parampara accuse Amaal Mallik of misrepresenting Bekhayali’s origin, demand apology, warn legal action. Watch

The controversy surrounding the hit Kabir Singh track Bekhayali has escalated after music duo Sachet–Parampara released a detailed Instagram video accusing composer Amaal Mallik of making “false and baseless” claims about the song’s origin. Sachet Parampara shared chat records, and expressed disappointment over Amaal Mallik's behavior, demanding a public apology while warning of potential legal action.

Sachet-Parampara post long video exposing Amaal Mallik

In their post, the duo said they were speaking out for their “mental peace,” alleging that Amaal had repeatedly suggested the composition resembled an older tune of his. Their caption read: “Warning. This video could have been a 10-second proof to shut down all rumours, but exposing some people became important for our mental peace. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK.”

In the video, Sachet and Parampara stated that ‘Bekhayali’ was entirely their original creation, made during music sessions with the Kabir Singh team, including actor Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. They claimed to have complete chat records with Amaal and the film’s team, asserting that every melody, arrangement, and lyric was crafted during those collaborative sittings.

They further denied Amaal’s claims that industry favouritism could have played a role, pointing out that they had no prior association with T-Series before Kabir Singh, while Amaal had been signed with the label since 2015. Responding to his allegation that someone may have shared Amaal’s tune with them on WhatsApp, they questioned why anyone would favour them as outsiders.

The duo also displayed screenshots of Amaal’s messages, alleging that he had congratulated them after the song’s release and even said he was “waiting” for it. They added that they didn’t even have his number initially, and it was Amaal who reached out.

Sachet-Parampara demand apology from Amaal

Expressing disappointment, Sachet–Parampara said they never expected such behaviour from Amaal, recalling that he once praised Bekhayali in person, calling it “fab” and dismissing Kabir Singh as “nothing” during an interaction at the T-Series office. They reiterated that both versions of Bekhayali were composed in front of Shahid Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and said they had “all the proof.”

The duo accused Amaal of making media statements without evidence and misleading his fans. They also criticised his tendency to blame the industry, insisting that success is determined by consistent hard work, not insider–outsider narratives.

They emphasised that all their work is original, including songs like Har Har Mahadev, and warned Amaal against claiming otherwise. They stated that they were prepared to take legal action if necessary. Sachet–Parampara concluded by demanding a public apology, claiming Amaal’s accusations had harmed their reputation. They added that they always accept professional setbacks gracefully and continue striving to improve, instead of blaming others.

Amaal's latest stint with Bigg Boss 19

Amaal Mallik entered Bigg Boss 19, and over the course of the show, he became one of the most talked-about contestants, facing criticism from host Salman Khan for his behaviour, including alleged bullying of fellow contestants. When the season concluded on 7 December 2025, Amaal was eliminated as the 5th-place contestant.

Meanwhile, the public accusations from Sachet–Parampara that Amaal falsely claimed the rights to Bekhayali remain unaddressed. Amaal has not publicly responded to their video or clarified his version of the story.