Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan celebrate 1st Ganesh Chaturthi with son Fatehsinh. See baby's love for modaks in new pics

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi with their son Fatehsinh Khan. Taking to Instagram, Sagarika and Zaheer, in a joint post, shared a bunch of pictures from their celebration. Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan and their son Fatehsinh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan celebrate 1st Ganesh Chaturthi with son

In the first photo, a smiling Zaheer carried Fatehsinh in his arms near the altar. The toddler extended his hand towards a plate of modaks (a sweet dish) kept near the Ganesha idol. The next picture showed Sagarika and Zaheer laughing as she lifted Fatehsinh in her arms. The couple shared more photos from their family celebration.

Sagarika, Zaheer, and Fatehsinh wore ethnic outfits

For the occasion, Sagarika wore a mustard floral suit and Zaheer opted for a printed grey kurta pyjama. Fatehsinh was seen in a white traditional outfit. Their pet dog also made an appearance in the photos. "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you (folded hands emoji)," Sagarika captioned the post.

Fans shower family with love

Reacting to the post, Hazel Keech said, "Oh, give the little laddu a modak!! Mommy's eye and dad's cool." A fan said, "Absolutely gorgeous family." "A true secular family. God bless you guys. We need more such people in India," a person wrote. A comment read, "What an adorable family." An Instagram user commented, "Beautiful family, living their own quiet life."

About Sagarika and Zaheer's personal life, career

Sagarika and Zaheer tied the knot in November 2017 in an intimate ceremony. This year, in April, their family grew with the arrival of their first child, Fatehsinh. They shared the joyous news in a joint Instagram post, accompanied by adorable pictures of their baby as they held him with love in their arms.

Sagarika is known for films such as Chak De India, Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush, Premachi Goshta and Irada. In 2015, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. In 2019, she made her digital debut with BOSS: Baap of Special Services

Zaheer is a former Indian pacer who is currently mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants team in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. Zaheer made his debut in the ICC Knockout Cup in 2000.