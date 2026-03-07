Saif Ali Khan tells son Ibrahim Ali Khan he must make it on his own in Bollywood: ‘I shouldn’t hold your hand’

Saif, the son of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, shared his views on nepotism and said there is a big difference between people who are lucky and those who are unknown, unlucky, and have very few chances or opportunities to get noticed. He added that this difference is also why audiences are fascinated when someone becomes a guitarist, music director, or actor and rises from the grassroots without the protection of a godfather or a famous parent.

Actor Saif Ali Khan ’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar ’s Nadaaniyan. However, the film and his performance received criticism. His next film, Sarzameen, also failed to impress audiences. Now, in a podcast with Soha Ali Khan, Saif addressed Ibrahim’s privilege and stated that he does not believe he should be standing next to Ibrahim, holding his hand, at this stage of his life, as he already comes from considerable privilege.

He further said that actors getting opportunities because of who their parents are is “unfair”. He spoke about audiences criticising those who get repeated opportunities but fail to make the most of them and said, “Once you are great at what you do, the audience feels vindicated, but the problem is when you get repeated opportunities, and you are pretty c**p at what you do, and people are like, ‘C’mon what is happening? Somebody is not getting a chance here, and this person is getting chance after chance’. That, I think, is very unfair.”

Saif also spoke about offering limited support to his son Ibrahim in his Bollywood career and said, “I, of course, will support all my children, but there’s also a limit to how… I tell Ibrahim also… I mean, I don’t know if I should stand next to you and hold your hand at this time because you have already got so much because of who you are. So you need to do this on your own.”

About Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s upcoming work Saif has some interesting projects in the pipeline, including the investigative drama Kartavya, which will release on Netflix. Helmed by Pulkit and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Rasika Duggal and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles and is scheduled to release this year. He also has Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan in the pipeline, which will see Akshay Kumar and Saif reuniting after almost 17 years.

Ibrahim, on the other hand, is preparing for his next film, Diler, helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. According to reports, the film will feature Sreeleela as the female lead. However, an official announcement is still awaited. The film will mark Ibrahim’s theatrical debut after his previous two OTT films, Sarzameen and Nadaaniyan, failed to impress audiences.