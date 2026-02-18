‘Mere bhai ki tarah hai’: Subhash Ghai prays for speedy recovery of Salim Khan after he is hospitalised in Mumbai
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalised in Mumbai on Tuesday due to a minor brain haemorrhage and is currently on a ventilator.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on February 17, sparking concern among fans and the film fraternity. The 90-year-old is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). Filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed concern over his health and offered prayers for his speedy recovery.
What Subhash Ghai said
Speaking to news agency ANI, Salim said, "Salim sahib mere bhai ki tarah hai aaj se nahi 30-40 saal se. Salman to baad mein aaya jisne meri picture mein kaam kiya. Sabse pehle Salim sahib the jinki mai nahi puri industry izzat karti hai aur unke liye prathna karti hai ki unki sehat achi rahe aur dirghayi ho kyunki vo bahut hi ache insaan hai" ( Salim is like a brother to me. Not since today, but for the last 30-40 years. Salman came later, who worked on my film. First of all, it was Salim sir. Not just me, the whole industry respects him. And I pray for his good health and longevity. Because he is a very good person)."
Salim Khan health update
Meanwhile, a health update about Salim Khan was shared on Wednesday afternoon. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the writer, revealed that Salim had a minor haemorrhage. “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.”
On Tuesday morning at 8:30 pm, Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai by his personal doctor. Salman Khan was seen rushing to the hospital soon after.
Salim began his career with small acting roles, but his breakthrough came when he shifted to writing. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s. Films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Don made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, cementing his “angry young man” image. Even after he parted ways with Javed, Salim continued writing successful films such as Angaaray (1986), Naam (1986), Kabzaa (1988) and Jurm (1990).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.