Salman Khan asked Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal to 'marry' her years ago; here's how she responded to his proposal

Sharmin Segal, who was seen in the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar recently, talked about her first meeting with Salman Khan in an interview to ETimes. The actor revealed that Salman once proposed marriage to her. Sharmin, who is filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, portrayed Manisha Koirala's daughter in his OTT debut Heeramandi. Also read: Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal dedicates gratitude post to Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari; comments still disabled Sharmin Segal met Salman Khan on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for the first time.

‘I was like 2 or 3 and he said will you marry me?

Sharmin was asked to name the first celebrity she met in person, when she recalled how Salman Khan jokingly proposed to her for when she was only around two-years-old. "During (the shoot of) Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 film), I can register meeting a celebrity (Salman Khan) for the first time. I was like two or three or something, and he was like, 'Will you marry me?' and I said, ‘No!’"

‘I said no to everything’

The actor said that at that young age, she obviously didn't grasp the concept of marriage and responded negatively to everything. Sharmin, who married businessman Aman Mehta in November 2023, added, "I still fangirl over O O Jaane Jaana (Salman's famous song from his 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya) so let's not even go there. I was about two years old! I said no to everything!"

Sharmin's latest project

Sharmin last appeared in the series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, streaming now on Netflix. The period drama based on the pre-partition lives of courtesans of Lahore is directed by Sharmin's uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The star-studded cast of Heeramandi, which is receiving praise from fans and celebrities alike, also includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha in the lead roles.