Salman Khan death threat case: 32-year-old Rajasthan man arrested in Karnataka, claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi's fan

A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan, accused of threatening to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was apprehended in Karnataka and handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday, officials said. The accused, identified as Bhikha Ram, also known as Vikram, is a resident of Jalore in Rajasthan. (Also Read: Man issues death threat to Salman, NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, demands ₹2 crore; held) A man who sent death threat to Salman Khan has been arrested

One held in Salman Khan death threat case

"Based on information received from the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), one person was apprehended in Haveri Town and handed over to them today," Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar told PTI.

Police sources said the accused had been staying at various locations in Karnataka before moving to Haveri about a month and a half ago. He had been working at construction sites and was residing in a rented room in Gowdar Oni, they added.

A police source said, "The accused was watching a regional news channel when he suddenly called the Mumbai Police control room and issued a death threat to Salman Khan. He is a daily wage worker and claims to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This is his version, but his detailed interrogation and further investigation will be conducted by the Mumbai Police. Our team only secured him and handed him over to the Mumbai Police."

Vikram's threat message to Salman Khan

The threat message read: "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active." The message sender initially claimed he is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he said. A case was registered at the Worli police station against the accused person, he said.

"During the investigation, it came to light that the accused hailed from Karnataka, following which a team of Worli police was sent to apprehend him. Bishnoi was nabbed late on Tuesday and after his interrogation, he was placed under arrest by the Worli police," he said. He was produced before the local court for transit remand, the official said, adding that he is being brought to Mumbai.

On the work front, Salman is currently filming for Bigg Boss 18 and his next film Sikandar amid death threats. He was last seen in a cameo as Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey in the post-credit scene of Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again.

– With inputs from PTI