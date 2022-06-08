Salman Khan denies getting threats from any person in statement to police

On Tuesday, actor Salman Khan said that he didn't receive any threat from anyone. He also said that he didn't have any disputes with anyone recently. Just a day before Salman made this statement, Bandra Police registered a case against an unidentified person after a threat letter was received by Salman's father Salim Khan. Also Read: Salman Khan spotted with police security at Mumbai airport post threat letter, waves at fans and paparazzi. Watch

Mumbai police have recorded Salman and Salim's statements in the case. Footage from more than 200 CCTVs have been seized by the Mumbai Police so far. A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the case.

On Sunday, Mumbai police lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a 'threat letter' to Salman and Salim. According to the police, Salim found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM in his and Salman's name. As per the police, the letter was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.

Salman, who had travelled to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2022, returned to Mumbai on Sunday itself. Salman, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul were the hosts of the event held on Saturday.

The actor has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3 over the last few months. The Maneesh Sharma film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. A direct sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film reportedly connects to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and features a cameo from Shah Rukh as well. The film is set to release on April 21, 2023.

(With inputs from ANI)

