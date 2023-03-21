Salman Khan fans not allowed to gather outside his Mumbai home after threat email: Police

After Salman Khan received a threatening email, Mumbai Police has imposed restrictions for fans of the actor. The police has already stepped up Salman's security after the threat. They have also registered an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar. (Also Read | Salman Khan’s friend reveals what Lawrence Bishnoi aide said in threat email) Salman Khan at his residence Galaxy Apartments. (AFP)(AFP)

According to the official, two assistant police inspector (API)-rank officers and 8-10 constables will be part of Salman's security detail around the clock. Salman's fans will also not be allowed to assemble outside his residence-office in Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra, as per news agency PTI.

Earlier, Salman was provided with Y+ category security by the police and he moved around in a bullet-proof car along with his personal security guards. Now, the police have taken additional security measures for the safety of the actor, as per the report.

On Saturday, the Bandra police registered an FIR against three persons – Lawrence, Goldy, and a third person named Rohit – for allegedly sending a threat email to Salman's office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the Salman and runs an artist management company.

When Prashant was present in Salman's office on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID – Rohit Garg, the official said quoting the FIR. The email stated Salman must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Lawrence, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Prashant, it said if Salman wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy, adding “there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega (next time he will receive shock)”.

The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code. An interview with Lawrence was broadcast recently by a news channel. He, currently lodged in a Punjab jail, and Goldy are accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Last year in June, an unidentified person had threatened Salman via a handwritten note.

