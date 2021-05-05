IND USA
Salman Khan has helped an 18-year-old Karnataka student.
bollywood

Salman Khan helps Karnataka student after father succumbs to Covid-19, provides ration, educational equipment

  • Salman Khan has helped an 18-year-old Karnataka student with financial aid. Last year too, the actor had extended support to those affected by the pandemic and lockdowns.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan has helped an 18-year-old student from Karnataka, who was in need, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of film personalities have come forward to help the needy, affected by the second wave of Covid-19.

Salman has also been extending support and had done so last year too. As per Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari, Salman had in 2020 also provided monetary help to 25000 daily wage workers through his foundation.

According to a report in Mid Day, Salman helped the boy after he reached out for financial help on social media post his father's death due from Covid-19. Speaking on this, Shiv Sena's youth wing leader Rahul Kanal told the publication, “We have provided ration and educational equipment to him. We will be there for him and provide whatever is needed for his betterment. Salman’s family of fans are enabling us to help others. Salman told us to go out and be there for every human in need. He is aware of every fan club devoted to him. He is also aware of every request that comes his way, and the ones that we are providing aid to."

Salman will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie also has Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film will have a multi-platform release on the occasion of Eid on May 13.

Also Read: Pop singer Pink to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

The film, along with a theatrical release, will also stream on Zee5 with ZeePlex, its pay-per-view service. It will release on DTH operators -- Tata Sky, Dish, D2H, and Airtel Digital TV. The film has been presented by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios. It has been produced by Salman, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production.

