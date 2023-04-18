Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan says ‘chill mat karo, kaam karo’ as he shares a pic in dapper look, makes an announcement

Salman Khan says ‘chill mat karo, kaam karo’ as he shares a pic in dapper look, makes an announcement

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 18, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Salman Khan has shared a new picture of himself to announce the advance booking status of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman Khan has shared a new picture of his dapper avatar to announce the opening of the advance booking for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also asked his fans to not chill, but work hard. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to be released in theatres on April 21. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill denies following Salman Khan's 'girls should be covered’ rule on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets

Sharing his picture in a white shirt and black tie, Salman wrote, “There is nothing better than workm so chill mat karo. Kaam karo, four days to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay. Advance khul gaya khareed ke band kardo (Don't chill, work hard, 4 days to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, if you don't work hard then how will you be able to show this family film to your family. The advance booking is open, book a ticket and close it).”

Abdu Rozik, who reportedly has a cameo in the film, commented on Salman's post, “I’m booking the whole theater for this movie also! Who is coming with me to watch??” Many of his fans hailed him as ‘bhaijaan (brother)’ in the comments section.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu and Vijender Singh.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the return of Salman to big screen after four years. On Monday, a new song O Balle Balle was released from the film. It featured almost the entire star cast and is a recreation of Sukhbir's original.

Talking about the film, director Farhad Samji told PTI, “As a fan, half your work is done when Salman Khan comes and looks at the camera. But the pressure and expectations are double. When you work with a superstar, the idea is to justify the character, the dialogues, etc. We have left no stone unturned. We have made it as commercial and as emotional as possible. It is a 'masala entertainer'. We have explored everything. We have North-South culture (in it). We are hopeful the film will leave a mark.”

Live Score
