Salman Khan mourns Asha Bhosle’s death through emotional post: ‘An irreplaceable voice…’

On Sunday, Salman took to X, formerly known as Twitter , to remember Asha Bhosle through a post. He shared a photograph of the legendary singer while sharing an emotional note.

Superstar Salman Khan has joined the nation in mourning the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle , who passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. Taking to social media, he mourned the loss and paid a heartfelt tribute, saying her legacy will live on, with her songs continuing to inspire generations to come.

After news of her death surfaced, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol, took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the singer.

Shah Rukh shared a sweet picture with the singer and posted a note on his X account. He wrote, “It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and I will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you.”

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo with Asha Bhosle. She also shared a video of her singing Dil Cheez Kya Hai. She penned an emotional note while mourning her death, and thanked her for being one of the “greatest gifts” music has ever known. “There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us,” Priyanka wrote.

The actor continued, “Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realized it.”

Asha Bhosle dies at 92 Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not been keeping well for the past few months.

On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects will continue at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession will proceed to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites will be performed at 4 PM.

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over a career spanning eight decades, she recorded over 11000 songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. She is known for songs such as Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Mera Kuch Saamaan and In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke.