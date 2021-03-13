Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares unseen picture from Antim shoot, see here
- Shera, the trusted bodyguard of actor Salman Khan, has shared a new picture with the actor from the shoot of Antim. See it here.
Salman Khan's trusted bodyguard Shera on Friday shared a picture with the actor from the sets of his upcoming movie Antim. Shera is an important member of the Khan household.
Sharing the picture, Shera wrote: "Throwback Friday @Beingsalmankhan #SalmanKhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #Antim." The picture shows Salman in the look of his character in Antim, with a red turban on and a bearded face. Salman sports a black vest paired with jeans and holds a mug. His thick kadaa (bangle worn by Sikh men) is clearly visible.
Salman and Shera's fans wrote in with admiration. One said, "respect to you Shera bhai for being always shadow of our lovely Salman bhai". Salman's fans couldn't stop gushing about their favourite 'bhai' and dropped fire, red heart and red heart eyes emoticons in the comments section.
Shera has, in the past too, shared pictures with Salman. To say that the two are close would be an understatement. In January this year, sharing a picture with Shera from the sets of Antim, Salman had written: "Loyalty... @beingshera." In reply and reposting the picture, Shera had written: "Will stand with you till death do us apart! Love you Maalik @beingsalmankhan."
Shera's new year post was with Salman as well. Shara had written: "Entering the New Year of New hopes with My Maalik @beingsalmankhan, hope this year brings lot of prosperity and happiness for everyone. #Salmankhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #HappyBirthday."
On December 27, celebrating Salman's birthday, Shera had posted a picture and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the man, who means world to me.......... My Maalik @beingsalmankhan #Salmankhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #HappyBirthday."
For a long time now, there has been a buzz that Salman would launch Shera's son in films. Speaking about it to Bombay Times, Salman had said in 2019, "Shera’s son Tiger is being groomed right now and he’s already being considered by so many producers and directors. Shera feels I will be the best judge of a script for his son, so I am now sifting through scripts. I am yet to find something worthy.”
