Salman Khan takes blame for past relationships not working, tells Aamir Khan he dreams of having child ‘one day soon’

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s Prime Video talk show Two Much will premiere on Thursday. The first guests will be Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, who will discuss their careers and lives. While Aamir spoke of his divorce from Reena, Salman spoke of fatherhood. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are the first guests on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show.

Aamir Khan on divorce from Reena

In the episode, Aamir spoke about how he was quite judgmental of Salman, but they grew close when he was divorcing Reena Dutta. They worked together in Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and recollecting their time together, Aamir said that he bonded with Salman when he visited his place for dinner.

According to a press note, he said, “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly.”

He added, “Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna). I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na (I was very judgemental in the beginning). I was very hard as a person.”

Salman Khan on embracing fatherhood

Salman also got candid about his past relationships on the show and said, “When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that’s when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that.”

When Aamir questioned Salman about his past relationships, he replied, “Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.” However, he also expressed a wish to have a child someday and said, “Children, I will have, one day, soon. It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see.”

Two Much is produced by Banijay Asia. The first episode will premiere on Prime Video on 25 September, and a new episode will be released every Thursday.