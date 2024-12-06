Salman Khan travels with late Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique to Dubai for event, greets him at airport. Watch

A day ahead of his Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded event, actor Salman Khan travelled out of Mumbai for Dubai. However, he didn't travel alone. The actor was accompanied by his late friend Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique. (Also Read | Salman Khan to skip this Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18, this star will replace him as host: Report) Salman Khan was seen with Zeeshan Siddique at the Mumbai airport.

Salman jets off to Dubai with Zeeshan Siddique

Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, Salman was seen getting out of his car at the Mumbai airport. The actor smiled as he greeted Zeeshan with a hug.

Salman made sure Zeeshan walked inside the airport and kept turning back to see Zeeshan. For the travel, Salman wore a black shirt and matching pants. He also wore a cap. Zeeshan opted for a T-shirt and pants. Salman will perform at the Dubai event on December 7.

About Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded

Besides Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Aastha Gill will also perform at the event. The actor had shared the announcement on his official X (formerly Twitter) page. "DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024 #SonakshiSinha @Asli_Jacqueline @DishPatani @tamannaahspeaks @PDdancing @ManishPaul03 @WhoSunilGrover @GillAastha @patel_jordy @theJAEvents @SohailKhan #AdilJagmagia #SohailKhanEntertainment," Salman wrote on X.

Salman had attended Mumbai event

Salman was recently seen at the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. He arrived donning a formal suit and completed his look with goggles. Salman shared a warm hug with actor Shah Rukh Khan as the two met at the event. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, among others also attended the event.

About Salman's projects

Salman will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer, Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release. In the film, Salman will be seen with actor Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is also hosting the TV show Bigg Boss 18.