Salman Khan's team clarifies having no association with The Great Indian Kapil Show amid legal notice

Kapil Sharma and his show The Great Indian Kapil Show on OTT platform Netflix landed in legal trouble for allegedly disrespecting the legacy of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. There were reports that Salman Khan's production company was also linked to the show. On Wednesday, Salman Khan's team issued an official statement to deny these rumours, and stated that neither the actor nor his company are involved with the show. (Also read: Navjot Singh Sidhu makes a roaring comeback; Archana Puran Singh worried about her The Great Indian Kapil Show throne) Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 18.

Salman Khan's team issues statement

As per a notice sent on behalf of Dr Mondal, represented by legal advisor Nripendra Krishna Roy, claims that The Great Indian Kapil Show allegedly disparages the legacy of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and risks offending cultural and religious sentiments. While rumors have been circulating about Salman Khan's production house, receiving a legal notice, the company’s representative has issued a clear statement denying any association with the show aired on Netflix.

In the statement - Salman Khan’s representative clarifies that we have no association with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Certain sections of the media are reporting that Salman Khan / SKTV have also received the notice, which is incorrect as we are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

More details

The statement from Salman Khan's team clarifies that the production house is no longer associated with any operations of the show aired on Netflix and is not affected by the legal notice in any way.

Salman is currently busy shooting for his upcoming feature Sikandar, which will be directed by A R Murgadoss. The film's makers have intensified safety measures to ensure the actor's protection amid death threats. The team are currently shooting at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace Hotel. He is also hosting Bigg Boss 18.