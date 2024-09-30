Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal dancing on Oo Antava: 'I never imagined…'

Shah Rukh and Vicky Kaushal hosted the award gala, and as part of their act, they danced to this song.

Samantha reacts

Samantha couldn't help but react when she came across Shah Rukh and Vicky's dance performance to Oo Antava on social media. The original star of the hit song took to her Instagram to express her admiration for the duo.

She took to her Instagram Stories and shared the reel featuring the two. “I never imagined this happening in a million years (laughing emojis, heart emojis),” wrote the actor, who will soon be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Her Insta story.

About the performance

Several videos circulating on social media from the event show Shah Rukh dancing to Oo Antava. One video shows him taking on Samantha’s role while Vicky channels his best Allu Arjun for a performance to Oo Antava from hit film Pushpa: The Rise. Shah tugged on to Vicky, with his leg up and all, doing his best iteration of the viral hookstep.

About Oo Antava

Oo Antava is a dance number from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise which also starred Allu Arjun. The song became a hit with the fans. Back in May this year, Samantha recalled her first shot of the song, revealing she was "shaking during it from fear".

Talking with India Today, Samantha said, “I think the decision to do Oo Antava was similar to doing Raji (her character in The Family Man 2. I think the good side of not having too many people around you, no people in your ear putting their opinions that you need to cater to. This is the good side. The flip side is, that I need to make mistakes, learn from them and own my gut instincts. The decision to do Oo Antava came from the place where I had to explore that facet of being an actor. I have always been very uncomfortable with my sexuality. I am not very comfortable or confident. I have always operated from a place like ‘I am not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls.”

In an interview with Miss Malini last year, Samantha had said, "When I was offered Oo Antava, it was in the middle of the separation [from Naga]. After the announcement came, every well-wisher and every family member was like ‘You will sit at home, you will not do an item song just when you have announced the separation’. Even my friends, who always encouraged me to challenge myself, told me, ‘Do not do an item song’”.