Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she was shaking during Oo Antava, says 'sexy is not my thing': I don’t feel pretty

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recalled her first shot of the Oo Antava song and how she was "shaking during it from fear". Speaking with India Today, Samantha shared that "sexy is not my thing". Oo Antava is a dance number from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The song also starred Allu Arjun, apart from Samantha. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she was ‘forced to go public about’ myositis) Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Pushpa song Oo Antava.

Samantha on Oo Antava, Family Man's Raji

Samantha said, “I think the decision to do Oo Antava was similar to doing Raji (her character in The Family Man 2. I think the good side of not having too many people around you, no people in your ear putting their opinions that you need to cater to. This is the good side. The flip side is, that I need to make mistakes, learn from them and own my gut instincts. The decision to do Oo Antava came from the place where I had to explore that facet of being an actor. I have always been very uncomfortable with my sexuality. I am not very comfortable or confident. I have always operated from a place like ‘I am not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls.”

Samantha says ‘sexy is not my thing’

Talking about the challenges, she said, “For me, it was a huge challenge. The first shot of Oo Antava, and I was shaking from fear because sexy is not my thing. But, how I have grown both as an actor and as a person is that I put myself in the most difficult circumstances and fight to overcome them. That is like how I am slaying these demons.”

Samantha spoke about song last year

In an interview with Miss Malini last year, Samantha had said, "When I was offered Oo Antava, it was in the middle of the separation [from Naga]. After the announcement came, every well-wisher and every family member was like ‘You will sit at home, you will not do an item song just when you have announced the separation’. Even my friends, who always encouraged me to challenge myself, told me, ‘Do not do an item song’. But I was like, ‘Ok, I am doing it.'" Apart from Samantha, the song also starred Allu Arjun. Pushpa: The Rise also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

