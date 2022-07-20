Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee With Karan to Nayanthara’s Hindi debut: 5 South actresses ready for Bollywood

The domination of South films across the country and the globe is for all to see. But its not just the blockbusters which have caught the attention of the pan-Indian audience, actors from the South are also bagging lucrative roles in big banner Bollywood films. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction as she is all set to be seen alongside Akshay Kumar on Koffee With Karan, there are a few others who have lapped up the most coveted projects. From Nayanthara gearing up to be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Rashmika Mandanna making her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra, know what these big names from South are up to. Also read: Koffee With Karan episode 3 trailer: Akshay Kumar spins Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan Johar brings up her marriage

Rashmika Mandanna

It was not just Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu who left the audience in awe with their performance in Pushpa but Rashmika Mandanna too made the country take note of her as Srivalli in the film. After making the country dance to her Sami moves, the actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in spy thriller, Mission Majnu. She will also be seen working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Raashii Khanna

After making her film debut with John Abraham-starrer Madras Café in 2013, Raashii Khanna headed to the South and delivered several Telugu and Tamil hits. She will now make a comeback to Bollywood alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. She is also starring opposite Shahid Kapoor in Raj and DK’s web series Farzi. She was recently seen with Ajay Devgn in Rudra.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, after ruling Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam industries over decades, is now headed to Bollywood. One of the highest paid actors in South, she has chosen a lucrative project to announce her arrival in the Hindi industry. She will be seen opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro (2016) but chose to make a place for herself in the Telugu film industry. She returned to Hindi cinema with Housefull in 2019 but again gave preference to Telugu films with her hit dance number Halamithi Habibo from Beast still fresh in the minds of her fans. Last seen opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shaym, Pooja is once again moving her attention to some coveted Bollywood films. She has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Circus with Ranveer Singh.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already arrived on the scene after featuring in the web series, Family Man season 2. A sensation after the success of her Pushpa dance number, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Samantha is now set to make her TV debut by becoming the first South actor to appear on Koffee With Karan. She will be seen in the upcoming episode of the chat show, along with Akshay Kumar.

