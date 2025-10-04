Samay Raina makes Mahvash uncomfortable with Dhanashree's cheating allegations, Chahal quips: 'Be ready for 1 more case'

Comedian Samay Raina is back at his unfiltered self, and his 'target' this time around is social media personality, RJ Mahvash. A new video shows Samay repeatedly catching Mahvash off guard with references to her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. The catch is that the video is an ad with Mahvash in on the joke. Samay Raina and RJ Mahvash appeared in a video together.

Samay Raina and RJ Mahvash's banter

The video, an ad for Renée Cosmetics, was posted by both Samay and Mahvash on their Instagram handles on Saturday morning. The setup is of a podcast with Samay welcoming Mahvash and sharing that his favourite letters from the alphabet are U and Z, a reference to Chahal's nickname Yuzi. As a flustered Mahvash asks him if all his affairs are sorted, Samay says they are now, but he had a bit of a 'rise and fall' in between. Rise and Fall is a game show in which Dhanashree is currently participating.

Samay then says he was under a lot of stress for the first two months, repeating the phrase 'first two months' over and over. On Rise and Fall, Dhanashree had recently claimed that she caught Chahal cheating in the first two months of their marriage. Mahvash then asks Samay why he doesn't have any filter, then pulls out a filter to apply to her face, and reveals it's all an ad. As Mahvash integrates more products in their banter-filled conversation, Samay takes off his jacket, revealing he is wearing a 'Be your own sugar daddy' T-shirt, which Chahal infamously wore to his divorce hearing earlier this month. At this, Mahvash gets up and leaves, saying, “Iski bail kisne karayi (Who bailed him out of jail).”

Yuzvendra Chahal reacts

Samay also shared a screenshot of his video call with Chahal on Instagram Stories, in which they laughed. Chahal re-shared the video and wrote in jest, “Be ready for one more case.”

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story in response to Samay Raina.

Samay Raina was embroiled in a legal case after a joke by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on his show, India's Got Latent, led to court cases and the show's shutdown. The comedian has since resumed his standup tours.

Chahal and Dhanashree's marriage

Yuzvendra Chahal was married to Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and reality show star, in 2020. They separated in 2024, and their divorce was finalised earlier this year. The cricketer has been seen with RJ Mahvash on several occasions over the last year, but both have denied that they are in a relationship.