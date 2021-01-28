IND USA
Sana Khan left showbiz in October last year and married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November.
Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative videos made on her 'highlighting my past, talking absolutely rubbish'

Sana Khan has spoken about an unnamed person who, she says, has made a negative video on her and talked about her past. She expressed her disappointment.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Former TV actor Saiyad Sana Khan took to Instagram to post a note on how upset she is these days over negative videos being made on her. Without naming anybody, she said someone was trying to rake up her past.

She posted a note which read: "Some people are making such negative videos n me from so long but I hv been very patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past n talking absolutely rubbish abt it. Don't you knw it's a sin to make that person realise about it when tht person has done tauba?? I m so heartbroken right knw."


Sharing the post, she elaborated: "I don’t wanna name the person coz I don’t wanna do what he has done to me but this is so evil. If you can’t support someone n be nice be quiet.

Don’t put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time."

In October last year, Sana had declared that she was quitting showbusiness. A month later in November she married Surat-based Saiyad Anas. She had shared a number of happy pictures and videos from her honeymoon in Kashmir too. However, prior to that, for much of last year, she was in news for a rather public breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis.

As an actor, she had been part of Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 on TV, Salman Khan's Jai Ho and in the web series Special OPS.

