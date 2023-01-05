Sana Saeed says she met fiancé Csaba Wagner on dating app, communicates 'very little' with his parents because...

Sana Saeed, also known as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali, recently got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner. On January 1, the actor took to Instagram to share a video giving a glimpse of her magical proposal. Now, Sana has opened up about her American fiancé, and how she met him on a dating app. Sana says she interacts with his family virtually, and communicates using sign language with his parents as they 'mostly speak Hungarian'. (Also read: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Sana Saeed engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner. Watch)

Sana had made her acting debut as a child artiste in the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerj-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). She played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Anjali. In 2012, Sana made her acting debut as an adult in Student of the Year, alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Speaking about her fiancé, the newly-engaged actor said in a new interview that she is yet to meet Csaba's family.

“Csaba is an American citizen from Hungary and has lived in LA for more than 11 years. His family lives in Hungary. So far, we have met each other’s families virtually. I can communicate very little with his parents because they mostly speak Hungarian. So, I communicate with them in sign language with Csaba explaining everything to me (laughs). Also, Hungary is on the border with Ukraine, so it is very difficult for us to fly there right now. Hopefully, we will come to India very soon because my family is extremely excited about meeting him," Sana told The Times of India.

Sana has been living in Los Angeles for the past few years after she went there to study acting and filmmaking. Opening up about how she met Csaba there, Sana said, "We have so many things in common – our love for movies and understanding cinema in depth. I met him on a dating app. I had never been on one until my friends here pushed me. The rest, as they say, is history. It’s quite interesting when we tell people that we met on a dating app.”

Sana Saeed with her then-boyfriend Csaba Wagner.

On New Year's Day, Sana shared a video of her proposal, where she looked shocked. In the clip, the two were seen twinning in black outfits as Csaba went down on his knees as he proposed to Sana, who later showed off her engagement ring in a series of romantic photos. Earlier, too, Sana had shared photos with her then-boyfriend. Last year in March, on his birthday, Sana shared their selfie with the caption, "Happy birthdayyyy to the best man in my world. I loveeee you berry much."

