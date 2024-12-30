Sangeeta Bijlani breaks silence on her wedding cards with Salman Khan getting printed. Here’s what she said

Salman Khan's personal life has long been a subject of fascination, with his past relationships consistently making headlines. One such relationship that garnered significant attention was his romance with actor Sangeeta Bijlani. Breaking her silence, Sangeeta finally spoke out about their rumoured cancelled wedding. Also read: Sangeeta Bijlani reveals how she and Salman Khan have managed to maintain a bond, says she was 'childish' in the past Sangeeta Bijlani continues to share a close bond with Salman Khan.

Sangeeta speaks up

Sangeeta will soon be seen as a special guest in an episode of Indian Idol 15. Now, a new promo from the show has been released on social media which shows her talking about her relationship with Salman Khan.

In the clip, a contestant is seen asking Sangeeta about the rumours of her and Salman's wedding cards getting printed before the ceremony was called off. Manasi Ghosh, a contestant, is seen asking Sangeeta to confirm the rumour.

At this moment, judge Vishal Dadlani seems shocked by the question, and further prods Sangeeta to reveal the story. At that point, she says, “Jhoot toh nahi tha (It wasn't a lie)."

The response leaves everyone including judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani shocked, with the clip ending at that. Vishal urged her to share more details, but Sangeeta refrained from elaborating.

About the couple

Salman and Sangeeta dated years ago and later parted ways. They met on the sets of a TV advertisement during their initial years in Bollywood. Both fell in love and dated for almost a decade; it was one of Salman's longest relationships. The two had also decided to tie the knot but later called it off. Later, Sangeeta married Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. They finalised their divorce in 2019. She remains on cordial terms with Salman Khan, and often attends events and parties organised by him.

Sometime back, Sangeeta commented on her equation with Salman. “Connections don’t break," she told a leading daily in an interview, asked how she's managed to remain in touch with Salman over the years. She added, “Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown up now. Life is full of experiences.”