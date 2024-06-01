 Sanjay Dutt shares pic, pens emotional post on mother Nargis' 95th birth anniversary: 'I hope I have made you proud' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
Sanjay Dutt shares pic, pens emotional post on mother Nargis' 95th birth anniversary: 'I hope I have made you proud'

BySanya
Jun 01, 2024 04:54 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt's latest post on Instagram pays tribute to his late mother, legendary actor Nargis. June 1 marks her 95th birth anniversary.

Nargis Dutt was born on June 1, 1929. On Saturday, marking his mother's birth anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt posted an emotional post expressing his love for the Mother India actor. Sanjay also shared two black-and-white photos of the late actor. Also read: Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to mother Nargis on death anniversary; shares rare pics

Nargis with son Sanjay Dutt in a throwback photo he posted on Saturday.
Nargis with son Sanjay Dutt in a throwback photo he posted on Saturday.

Sanjay Dutt's emotional post for Nargis

"Happy birthday mama, I miss you every day, every minute, every second. I wish you were with me, leading the life you wanted me to, and I hope I have made you proud, love you and miss you, mama," he wrote in his caption. The first photo saw young Sanjay smiling with his mom as they posed together for a group picture. Another photo was a solo one of the late actor from one of her films.

Nargis's life and career

Nargis and actor Sunil Dutt fell in love after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film Mother India and he reportedly rescued her. They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958. Post her marriage to Sunil, Nargis quit films for good.

Nargis made her Bollywood debut in a minor role at the age of five with Talash-E-Haq (1935), but her acting career actually began with the film Tamanna (1942). Her last on-screen appearance was in the psychological thriller, Raat Aur Din. Her best-known role was that of Radha in the Academy Award-nominated Mother India (1957), a performance that won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Politics and beyond

Along with her husband, Nargis formed the Ajanta Arts Culture Troupe which hired several leading actors and singers of the time and held stage shows in border areas. In the early 1970s, Nargis became the first patron of The Spastic Society of India and her subsequent work with the organisation brought her recognition as a social worker and later a Rajya Sabha nomination in 1980.

Nargis was the second actor, the first being Prithviraj Kapoor, to be nominated. She served in the Rajya Sabha for two years, 1980 and 1981. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1958. 

On May 3, 1981, Nargis died due to pancreatic cancer. She was 51.

With ANI inputs

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt shares pic, pens emotional post on mother Nargis' 95th birth anniversary: 'I hope I have made you proud'
