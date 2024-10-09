Sanjay Dutt remarries Maanayata Dutt at 65; renews wedding vows with ‘pheras’. Watch

Sanjay Dutt got married to his wife Maanayata Dutt once again after 16 years. The couple's video from a temple has gone viral where they are seen taking ‘pheras’ (The circumambulation ritual at the wedding ceremony in which the bride and groom walk around a sacred fire seven times). (Also read: Son of Sardaar 2 controversies: Sanjay Dutt's UK visa rejection over jail term, Vijay Raaz's removal over misconduct) Sanjay Dutt remarried Maanayata Dutt at a temple by renewing wedding vows.

Sanjay Dutt-Maanayata Dutt renew wedding vows

Sanjay can be seen wearing a saffron dhoti-kurta while wearing a tilak (An ornamental spot worn on the forehead chiefly by Hindus as a sectarian mark) on his forehead. Maanayata can be seen walking beside him dressed in a white printed salwar-suit while covering her forehead. Sanjay and Maanayata can be seen walking around the havankund (a vessel that holds the sacred fire in Vedic rituals), while priests chanted wedding mantras.

This ritual is known as the saat pheras or saptapadi. Each phera represents a promise the couple makes to each other forever. The pheras show the couple's commitment to a lifelong partnership and the special bond that connects them.

Maanayata also shared an older picture of herself and Sanjay at a temple sitting in front of havankund.

Sanjay Dutt's personal life

Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot on February 7, 2008. On October 21, 2010, they welcomed twins - a boy named Shahraan Dutt and a daughter named Iqra Dutt. Sanjay was previously married to air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai, and they got married on February 14, 1998. Their divorce was finalized in 2008. Sanjay's first wife, Richa Sharma, passed away from a brain tumor in 1996. They got married in 1987. Sanjay also has a 36-year-old daughter named Trishala Dutt from his first marriage.

Maanayata Dutt shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram story.

Sanjay Dutt's acting career

Sanjay made his debut with Rocky (1981). He shot to fame with movies such as Naam (1981), Khalnayak (1993), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Parineeta (2005), Dus (2005), Lage Raho Munna Bhai, KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) and Leo (2023).

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming project

Sanjay will be next seen in the Kannada action film KD – The Devil. The movie features Dhruva Sarja and Reeshma Nanaiah in pivotal characters.