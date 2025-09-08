Sanjay Dutt reveals he started a theatre group in jail: ‘Murder convicts were my actors'

Actor Sanjay Dutt's experience inside prison has left an indelible mark on him. He recently opened up about how his passion for acting helped him cope with his time behind bars. He shared that he formed a theatre group inside the jail, with murder convicts as his actors. Sanjay Dutt was in Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail from 2013-2016. (PTI)

Sanjay Dutt looks back

Recently, Sanjay joined Suniel Shetty for a fun outing in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. During his appearance in the show, Sanjay looked back at time spent inside prison.

Talking about his life, Sanjay said, “I don't regret anything that has happened in my life. My main regret is that my parents left me too soon. I really miss them."

Following which, Archana Puran Singh asked Sanjay what he did with the furniture which he built while doing carpentry in jail.

Sanjay responded, “I earned wages there. Whether I made chairs or paper bags, I got paid. Then I even started a radio station, called Radio YCP. It was once played only inside the jail. I was also paid for that. I did the radio program. We had topics to talk about, and we also did some comedy. Three or four other prisoners would write the script for the program."

“I even started a theatre group, and I was the director and murder convicts were my actors,” he added.

More about Sanjay Dutt’s tumultuous past

Sanjay is the son of late actors Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He was sentenced to prison by a TADA Court in 2007 for illegal possession of weapons in a 1993 case. After the Supreme Court upheld this decision in 2013, the actor surrendered. He was in Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail from 2013-16.

His fans got a glimpse of his life through Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju, in which Ranbir Kapoor was seen living his life. In one particular scene in the film, Ranbir as Sanjay was seen in a helpless state due to an overflowing toilet in jail. After completing his sentence, Sanjay came out of prison in 2016 and has since been active in the film industry.

Sanjay tied the knot with Maanayata in 2008. The couple share twins. They currently reside in Dubai, with Sanjay frequently traveling to Mumbai for professional commitments. He was most recently seen in Baaghi 4 which also stars Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir.