Sanjay Leela Bhansali to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade 2026 in a first ever: Report

Indian film director to represent Indian cinema on Republic Day According to the report, the tableau will be showcased at Kartavya Path on Monday (January 26). The Times of India, citing its source, reported, “For the first time ever, a true flag-bearer of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade. This historic honour marks a defining chapter for Indian cinema and is set to create strong national momentum. There could be no better representative for this moment than Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

All about Bhansali, his films, upcoming projects Bhansali is not only a film director but also a producer, screenwriter, editor and music composer. He has received several awards, including seven National Film Awards. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2015. He made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996.

The filmmaker earned praise and achieved success with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 and Devdas in 2002. He won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for directing Black in 2005. His other films include Saawariya in 2007 and Guzaarish in 2010. With Guzaarish, he made his debut as a music composer.

After that, he helmed Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, Bajirao Mastani in 2015, Padmaavat in 2018 and Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. In 2024, Bhansali unveiled his music label, named Bhansali Music. He also made his debut on the OTT platform by directing the web series Heeramandi.

Bhansali is co-producing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's love drama titled Do Deewane Seher Mein. The film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani, Sandeepa Dhar, and Naveen Kaushik. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions. Apart from Bhansali, it is also produced by Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. Do Deewane Seher Mein is slated for a theatrical release on February 20.

His next big film is Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Love and War was originally slated to be released on Christmas 2025, but reports last year stated that the release has been pushed to March 20, 2026. However, the film's team has still not officially announced a new date, nor confirmed the news of any delay.