Sanya Malhotra almost gets hit in the face with paparazzo's camera as she leaves polling booth: Video

Actor Sanya Malhotra was one of the first celebrities who stepped out to cast her vote in Mumbai during the Lok Sabha elections. And she escaped a mishap by her quick thinking when she was about to get hit by a paparazzi camera in her face. (Also read: Tabu, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan show off their inked fingers after casting votes) Actor Sanya Malhotra was among the first celebrities to cast her vote in Mumbai on Monday.

Sanya started her Monday by exercising her right to vote during the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After casting her vote, Sanya met paps, stationed outside several polling stations. She posed for the images, while flaunting her inked finger. And all this after escaping face injury.

What happened

When Sanya walked out of the polling booth, she was being followed by paparazzi waiting outside, who wanted to click her and capture her opinion on camera.

It was during this chaos when she was about to get hit by a camera in her face. She escaped it by leaning backwards.

“Arrey, aaram se (Please be careful). Wahan chalke aaram se le lo. (Let’s go to the side and then you can click the pictures,” she said in a state of shock, but maintained her composure throughout.

For the voting day, Sanya opted for a relaxed look. She was seen in an oversized T-shirt and trousers.

Celebs step out to vote

Apart from Sanya, several other Bollywood celebrities on Monday stepped out of their homes in Mumbai to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, and Mahesh Bhatt, among others, posed for the paparazzi after casting their votes, and urged people to exercise their right to vote.

Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are underway for Phase 5. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.