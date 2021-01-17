Saqib Ayub: Talent never goes unnoticed
Actor Saqib Ayub who was last seen in the film ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ and OTT series ‘She’, believes that he nowhere falls into the category of young and restless. “I started in the industry without a godfather and my only quality that kept me going was patience. I signed quite a few projects yet many of them didn’t took off for unknown reasons but I kept cruising along and finally found light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
Talking about his initial days, Saqib said, “As a beginner, when I was on a lookout for work, I learnt with time that the industry functions on connections and staying connected. If you are watchful you can build good contacts and eventually get work. Also, talent never goes unnoticed for sure like director duo Raj & DK saw my work in ‘She’ and offered me a very interesting project.”
After his web release ‘Hundred’, currently Saqib is seen in the OTT series ‘The Missing Stone.’ “I feel I have arrived because people now know me not only by face but name. It feels good to be part of good shows and films. ‘Thugs…’ was one of my first project after TV and it gave me an opportunity to work and learn from big names like Amitabh (Bachchan) sir, Aamir Khan and Vijay Krishna Acharya. Also, learning in any form should never stop and so I am open to theatre, workshops whenever I’m able to sneak some time.”
His upcoming projects are ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hu’, ‘Dongri to Dubai’ and ‘She-2’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naseer said no when his mother asked whether he wanted Ratna to change religion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu's Instagram account hacked, actor asks fans to beware of suspicious links
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pics: Sara-Ibrahim step out for dinner, Farhan-Zoya meet dad on his birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A big digital boost for small films: How festival favourite films are hit on OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police personnel seen stationed outside Saif's home amid Tandav row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saqib Ayub: Talent never goes unnoticed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput take off to Goa for a vacation. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adah Sharma: Star or newcomer, your work displayed side-by-side on OTT homepage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for slapping a person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Akshay Kumar asks fans to make contributions to Ram Temple construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa turns 19, actor says 'you are everything to me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: Angrezi Medium will remain special, it reminds me of Irrfan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sai Sreenivas on Bollywood debut: Was getting offers, nothing excited me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On MGR's birth anniversary, Thalaivi makers share Arvind Swamy's look from film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafisa Ali: I will be in Goa with my entire family for my birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox