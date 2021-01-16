Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday bond at Karan Johar's party, see pics
Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence on Friday. Attending it were young stars Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan and seniors such as designer Manish Malhotra.
Manish and Sara shared pictures from the bash on Instagram. Sharing one with the girls, Manish wrote: "#friday #fabulousness with @saraalikhan95 @ananyapanday #selfietime." The picture features Ananya in a pair of jeans, sleeveless top and a pair of sneakers, while Sara is in a dull peach top with a pair of shorts.
Also spotted outside his residence was Karan's good friend Gauri Khan. Manish had also shared pictures with Nitasha Nanda and socialist and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.
Sara, who saw the release of her film Coolie No 1 recently, had taken a short New Year's break with friends at an undisclosed location. She had been sharing pictures, which featured her younger brother Ibrahim and close friend Jahan on Instagram. She had been shooting for her next film Atrangi Re too in much of December. Pictures with her co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush shooting at Taj Mahal in Agra, had landed on the internet.
Ananya, meanwhile, had been to Maldives for the New Year's celebration and had shared a number of glorious pictures from the tropical island nation. Also accompanying her was her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.
