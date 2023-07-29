Sara Ali Khan posts pics from her cameo with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘Mera Simmba…’

Sara's posts pictures with Ranveer

Sara is one of the surprises in the introductory song of Ranveer's character Rocky in the film. In the club number Heartthrob, Sara pops up for a small cameo as she shakes a leg with her Simmba co-star. She wears a black dress, matching with Ranveer's shimmery black jacket.

Sara took to her Instagram account on Saturday and posted the pictures of her surprise cameo from the song, merely a day after the film hit the theatres on Friday. Sara wrote in the caption, “Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky. Dahadte raho,” and also added fire and lion emojis. Ranveer commented with heart emojis on the post.

Ranveer Singh was one of the first leading men Sara was paired with when she made her debut in 2018. She played the leading lady in Rohit Shetty's cop comedy Simmba, where Ranveer played the titular character of a Goa police officer. Sara shook a leg with Ranveer on their popular dance number Aankh Marey, a rehashed version of the popular '90s song.

Simmba was co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Now, Sara has done a cameo in Karan's new directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, by reuniting with her Simmba co-star for yet another thumping dance number. Interestingly, Sara's younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has served as an Assistant Director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

While more actors dance with Ranveer in his intro song from the film, they haven't posted their pictures with him yet. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi among others. It has opened to ₹11 crore on its opening day at the box office.

