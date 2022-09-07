Sara Ali Khan does a crazy dance to Tinku Jiya with her hairstylist friend: 'Watch us take over the locality'

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a video with her hairstylist on Wednesday in which she drew a funny comparison between life before and after having coffee. The video was a hit with the fans and gave them a big dose of laughter. She is seen wearing an orange lehenga with dupatta. Her hairstylist, Sanky Evrus wore a black T-shirt and black pants. In the first half of the video, she acted crazy on the song Bahon Mein Chale Aao while hair stylist worked on her hair. Later on, both of them dance to Tinku Jiya from the film, Yamla Pagla Deewana. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan reveals if he lied about being in relationship with Sara Ali Khan: 'Ek saal se single hoon')

She captioned her video, “The most accurate form of appearance VS reality, Wild and crazy is just our mentality, Love @the.mad.hair.scientist so excuse the partiality, Also since he’s the only one, that will part-take in this abnormality, We are simple souls in actuality but please watch us take over the locality." Reacting to her video, many fans dropped laughing emojis on it. One of her fans commented, “The energy you have Sara is amazing. I love your aura so positive.” Another fan wrote, “Powerhouse.”

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She is also the granddaughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. She made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2017 and has been seen in films such as Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, among others.

She was earlier rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, which was confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar recently. Sara had appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2018 and had mentioned Kartik Aaryan’s name as an actor she found attractive. The two were later cast together in Love Aaj Kal, and as per reports, that is where their romance bloomed. However, the actors split in 2020. Since then, they have hardly ever spoken about each other in public.

She will be seen next with Vicky Kaushal in a film by Laxman Utekar. Sara will also be seen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

