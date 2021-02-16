Actor Sara Ali Khan is known to be affable in her interaction with the media. She gave yet another proof of it was when she stepped out in Mumbai on Monday and was greeted by waiting paparazzi, who then posed her a question. Her reply was charming as it usually is.

Wearing a mustard yellow kurta paired with white palazzo and embroidered dupatta, Sara cut a pretty picture. She had a matching mask on too.

In a video that has landed on the internet, we can hear a voice asking her where she is going. To which she replies: "Abhi aap ko pataa hi chal jayega (you will know it anyway)." Both Sara and person who asked her the question can be heard laughing.





Some Instagram pages that listed the video said she was on her way to a casting office. It is not known which casting agent she met.





Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, a remake of the hit 90s film. She was paired with Vaarun Dhawan. The film opened to negative critics reviews. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Coolie No 1 has a few moments, owing largely to Varun Dhawan’s enthusiasm and spontaneity. As the ruffian Raju, he gets to channel his love for broad, physical comedy as he apes Mithun Chakraborty, complete with the pelvic thrusts. It is as the straitlaced Raj that you wish that he had dialled down on all the mimicry of the veteran actors. He is surrounded by familiar faces; besides Paresh Rawal and Javed, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Sahil Vaid show up too. The women, like most David films, have little to do besides show up for songs and act supportive. Sara Ali Khan is adequate when duty calls."

Towards the end of last year, Sara was seen shooting for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. Her costars on the film include Akshay Kumar and Tamil star Dhanush.

