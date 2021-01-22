IND USA
Sara Ali Khan in Maldives.
Sara Ali Khan in Maldives.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is 'swinging into the weekend like'. See her latest photo from Maldives holiday

Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are on a holiday in Maldives.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:05 PM IST

Holiday or no holiday, the one thing that is a constant in actor Sara Ali Khan's life is her fitness routine. On Friday, she posted a video doing aerial yoga.

Sara, who is currently vacationing with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, wrote with the clip: "Swinging into the weekend @stregismaldives @ncstravels #stregismaldives #liveexquisite."


Sara has been sharing gorgeous pictures from the tropical island. Sharing a picture from Whale Bar at the St. Regis', she wrote: "Nights like these Find us a pod- we’re the peas With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas Because as they say the best things come in threes." On the day of her arrival in Maldives, she has written: "Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose."


On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1. The film, which also starred Varun Dhawan, was panned by critics. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times said: "Although suspension of disbelief is a part of watching a David Dhawan film, Coolie No 1’s plot is hopelessly out of sync with today’s time. Men get hit in gonads and women are the victims of casual sexism. Speech impairment is mined for laughs, as is people’s weight. Even coronavirus is not spared as it is used in a rather tasteless, and unfunny, joke.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats

Sara was busy through much of December shooting for her next film, Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Pictures of them at Agra's Taj Mahal had flooded the internet. While Akshay had been dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan while she was dressed in traditional Indian attire.

sara ali khan

