Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives, shares a poem to go with it

Sara Ali Khan shared new pictures from her Maldives vacation and this time her poetry is as colourful as her vibrant bikini. The actor shared stunning pictures from her time in the infinity pool as enjoyed a big lunch in the water itself. She returned to Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sara wrote, “When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat. Brother Iggy says ‘at least fatty will float’. Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat. And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat. #FloatBeforeBloat.”





A picture showed Sara in an abstract print bikini, soaking some sun on the sand with a boat-shape food platter kept besides her. The second picture showed her posing alongside the food while chilling in the pool. The third one showed her floating in water besides the platter.

Sara had flown to Maldives for a short vacation with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio returned home on Sunday and were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh at Mumbai airport.





Sara had earlier shared a glimpse of them from Maldives. She had written in a caption, "Nights like these. Find us a pod- we’re the peas. With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas. Because as they say the best things come in threes."





She followed it with several solo pictures of her look each day on he vacation. She recently shared pictures of herself in a blue bikini and captioned it, "Sky above, Sand below. Live in the moment- Go with the flow."





Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. It released to negative reviews on Amazon Prime Video. Before flying to Maldives, Sara was working on her next film, Atrangi Re. It stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as male leads. It is being directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu and Zero fame.

