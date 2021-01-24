Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives, shares a poem to go with it
Sara Ali Khan shared new pictures from her Maldives vacation and this time her poetry is as colourful as her vibrant bikini. The actor shared stunning pictures from her time in the infinity pool as enjoyed a big lunch in the water itself. She returned to Mumbai on Sunday evening.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sara wrote, “When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat. Brother Iggy says ‘at least fatty will float’. Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat. And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat. #FloatBeforeBloat.”
A picture showed Sara in an abstract print bikini, soaking some sun on the sand with a boat-shape food platter kept besides her. The second picture showed her posing alongside the food while chilling in the pool. The third one showed her floating in water besides the platter.
Sara had flown to Maldives for a short vacation with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio returned home on Sunday and were spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Sara had earlier shared a glimpse of them from Maldives. She had written in a caption, "Nights like these. Find us a pod- we’re the peas. With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas. Because as they say the best things come in threes."
Also read: Preity Zinta gives her approval to Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory: ‘Paune Gyarah Baje Dono Ghar Pe Chale’
She followed it with several solo pictures of her look each day on he vacation. She recently shared pictures of herself in a blue bikini and captioned it, "Sky above, Sand below. Live in the moment- Go with the flow."
Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. It released to negative reviews on Amazon Prime Video. Before flying to Maldives, Sara was working on her next film, Atrangi Re. It stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as male leads. It is being directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu and Zero fame.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karishma Chavan: One should never accept body shaming!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's in-laws shower her with praise for The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta gives her approval to Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a stunning picture from Rann of Kutch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty joins KL Rahul and their friends at dinner party. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for a lunch date. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara on a 'boring day'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan spotted in Mumbai, aces the Sikh man look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor's film Good Luck Jerry's shoot stalled again in Punjab: report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora drops in to meet Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Bhoot Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara chills with family in Maldives, Sutapa sends tightest hug to late Irrfan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut on designing own suit for award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda shares pics with brother Agastya; Neetu, Alia shower it with love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: Venue gets decorated, Karan Johar spotted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox