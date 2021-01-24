IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives, shares a poem to go with it
Sara Ali Khan is chilling in Maldives these days.
Sara Ali Khan is chilling in Maldives these days.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives, shares a poem to go with it

Sara Ali Khan has shared vibrant pictures from her time in Maldives as she enjoyed chilling in the pool with a big spread of food to feast on.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:44 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan shared new pictures from her Maldives vacation and this time her poetry is as colourful as her vibrant bikini. The actor shared stunning pictures from her time in the infinity pool as enjoyed a big lunch in the water itself. She returned to Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sara wrote, “When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat. Brother Iggy says ‘at least fatty will float’. Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat. And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat. #FloatBeforeBloat.”


A picture showed Sara in an abstract print bikini, soaking some sun on the sand with a boat-shape food platter kept besides her. The second picture showed her posing alongside the food while chilling in the pool. The third one showed her floating in water besides the platter.

Sara had flown to Maldives for a short vacation with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio returned home on Sunday and were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh at Mumbai airport.
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh at Mumbai airport.


Sara had earlier shared a glimpse of them from Maldives. She had written in a caption, "Nights like these. Find us a pod- we’re the peas. With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas. Because as they say the best things come in threes."


Also read: Preity Zinta gives her approval to Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory: ‘Paune Gyarah Baje Dono Ghar Pe Chale’

She followed it with several solo pictures of her look each day on he vacation. She recently shared pictures of herself in a blue bikini and captioned it, "Sky above, Sand below. Live in the moment- Go with the flow."


Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. It released to negative reviews on Amazon Prime Video. Before flying to Maldives, Sara was working on her next film, Atrangi Re. It stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as male leads. It is being directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu and Zero fame.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan sara ali khan maldives vacation amrita singh

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married in Alibaug on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married in Alibaug on Sunday.
bollywood

Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: Venue gets decorated, Karan Johar spotted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The actor and his longtime girlfriend are all set to tie the knot in Alibaug on Sunday. Guests, relatives and friends were spotted at the venue, preparing for Varun's big day. See their pics.
READ FULL STORY
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at a food joint in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at a food joint in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for a lunch date. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen arriving separately at a restaurant for a lunch date on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Dancer-choreographer Karishma Chavan (Sourced photo)
Dancer-choreographer Karishma Chavan (Sourced photo)
bollywood

Karishma Chavan: One should never accept body shaming!

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Dancer-choreographer Karishma Chavan, who choreographed films like ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and was seen as a judge in the last season of the reality show ‘Dance Plus,’ says that she faced repeated rejection earlier in her career due to her weight issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan is chilling in Maldives these days.
Sara Ali Khan is chilling in Maldives these days.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan has shared vibrant pictures from her time in Maldives as she enjoyed chilling in the pool with a big spread of food to feast on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopr's father-in-law and brother-in-law have written positive comments for her performance in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopr's father-in-law and brother-in-law have written positive comments for her performance in The White Tiger.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's in-laws shower her with praise for The White Tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra is earning not only critical acclaim for her performance in The White Tiger but also a tonne of praise from her family members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police has shared an advisory featuring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.
Mumbai Police has shared an advisory featuring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Preity Zinta gives her approval to Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Preity Zinta has shared Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory inspired from the song What’s Goin’ On from her 2005 film Salaam Namaste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj.
Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a stunning picture from Rann of Kutch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is in Bhuj for the shooting of Rashmi Rocket, shared a gorgeous picture from the open expanse of Rann of Kutch. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty at a dinner party with KL Rahul and their friends.
Athiya Shetty at a dinner party with KL Rahul and their friends.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty joins KL Rahul and their friends at dinner party. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Actor Athiya Shetty was seen at a dinner party with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal. See their picture here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at a food joint in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at a food joint in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for a lunch date. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen arriving separately at a restaurant for a lunch date on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has retweeted a mean post about Swara Bhasker.
Kangana Ranaut has retweeted a mean post about Swara Bhasker.
bollywood

Kangana shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara on a 'boring day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut is particularly bored this Sunday and resorted to 'teasing' Swara Bhasker with another mean tweet. The latter responded by saying she is always ready to 'alleviate' her boredom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan plays Sikh cop in Antim.(Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan plays Sikh cop in Antim.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Salman Khan spotted in Mumbai, aces the Sikh man look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Actor Salman Khan, who has been shooting for his upcoming film Antim, was spotted dressed as a Sikh man in Mumbai. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor stars in Anand L Rai's production, Good Luck Jerry.
Janhvi Kapoor stars in Anand L Rai's production, Good Luck Jerry.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor's film Good Luck Jerry's shoot stalled again in Punjab: report

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:07 PM IST
As per a report, the shoot of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was stalled in Patiala, Punjab after a group of farmers reached the shooting location and demanded that the actor come out in support of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had spent the New Year holiday in Goa together.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had spent the New Year holiday in Goa together.
bollywood

Malaika Arora drops in to meet Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Bhoot Police

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Malaika Arora was spotted visiting the sets of Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police in Mumbai. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Sara chills with family in Maldives, Sutapa sends tightest hug to late Irrfan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:15 AM IST
From Sutapa Sikdar sharing a post about how late husband Irrfan Khan always forgot birthdays to Sara Ali Khan enjoying a vacation with her mom and brother in Maldives, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut receiving the National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
Kangana Ranaut receiving the National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut on designing own suit for award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut reveals she designed her own attire for the event where she received her first National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
bollywood

Navya Nanda shares pics with brother Agastya; Neetu, Alia shower it with love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a rather sweet picture with her brother Agastya. Reacting to it were a number of their friends and family from Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married in Alibaug on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married in Alibaug on Sunday.
bollywood

Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: Venue gets decorated, Karan Johar spotted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The actor and his longtime girlfriend are all set to tie the knot in Alibaug on Sunday. Guests, relatives and friends were spotted at the venue, preparing for Varun's big day. See their pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP