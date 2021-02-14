IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan's fan moment with Vijay Deverakonda
Sara Ali Khan with Vijay Deverakonda.
Sara Ali Khan with Vijay Deverakonda.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's fan moment with Vijay Deverakonda

Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment' when she met Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday. Sara took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with him.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:39 PM IST

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment' when she met Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday night. The Bollywood actor cannot keep calm after meeting the South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda and her latest social media post is the proof.

The Kedarnath star seemed happy and elated in her latest Instagram story post as she posed for a selfie with the Dear Comrade actor. In the snap, both the stars were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Fan Moment" and tagged the official account of Vijay.

Sara Ali Khans picture with Vijay Deverakonda.
Sara Ali Khans picture with Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay, meanwhile, shared a few photos from a private jet as he went 'back to work'. The photos showed him in purple shirt and matching shorts, eating a snack on the flight. "Your Man's Back to Work," he wrote with his post. Earlier on Saturday, he was spotted at filmmaker Karan Johar's house party. Also with him at the party were Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar poses in salt-and-pepper look with Shibani Dandekar, fan says he looks like Dumbledore

Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Vijay is gearing up for his upcoming romantic sports film Liger with Ananya Panday. The film will get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9. The film will be released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan vijay deverakonda

Related Stories

Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Liger release date revealed, Paras Chhabra enters Bigg Boss 14 house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:29 AM IST
From Karan Johar announcing the release date of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger to Paras Chhabra entering Bigg Boss 14 house, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Vijay Deverakonda in and as Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda in and as Liger.
bollywood

Karan Johar reveals Liger release date with new Vijay Deverakonda poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Karan Johar has revealed the release date of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger along with a new poster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Shroff.
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Shroff.
bollywood

When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff’s ex-girlfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Back in the day, Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff's ex-girlfriend and told her they could 'live like sisters' and marry him together. Jackie and Ayesha revealed this in an old episode of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with Vijay Deverakonda.
Sara Ali Khan with Vijay Deverakonda.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's fan moment with Vijay Deverakonda

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment' when she met Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday. Sara took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrated Valentine's Day with a new photo.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrated Valentine's Day with a new photo.
bollywood

Farhan poses with Shibani for V-Day pic, fan says he looks like Dumbledore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar looks quite different in his latest picture with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, posted on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan shared precious family memories on Instagram.
Saba Ali Khan shared precious family memories on Instagram.
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan posts unseen pics from family album featuring Saif, Sara, Ibrahim

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • Saba Ali Khan dug into the archives and shared precious memories with her family members, including brother Saif Ali Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to the martyrs, on the eve of the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to the martyrs, on the eve of the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
bollywood

Pulwama attack: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra remember bravehearts

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Several film celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh have paid homage to Pulwama martyrs on two years of the terror attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at an event.
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at an event.
bollywood

Priyanka says Nick likes seeing her succeed: 'My father was like that to me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about Nick Jonas as a husband and how he wants to see her be successful in life. Priyanka recently released her memoir Unfinished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut with Dear Zindagi in 2016.
Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut with Dear Zindagi in 2016.
bollywood

Rohit was rejected by a woman in 2019, here is how she replied to his proposal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Rohit Saraf revealed that he was ‘very affectionate’ towards a woman he liked in 2019 but she gently rejected him when he suggested that they get into a relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikhare.
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikhare.
bollywood

Inside Ira Khan’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share pictures of her low-ley Valentine's Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. They made their relationship public last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma has shared a romantic throwback picture with Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day.
Anushka Sharma has shared a romantic throwback picture with Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day.
bollywood

Anushka shares ‘posed sunset photo’ with Virat: ‘My valentine every day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Anushka Sharma has shared a Valentine's Day post for Virat Kohli who is currently away from her in Chennai where he is playing for Team India against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated Valentine's Day.
Here's how Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated Valentine's Day.
bollywood

V-Day: Varun shares pic with Natasha, Rohanpreet gets 'Nehu's man' tattoo

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:26 PM IST
From Neha Kakkar's husband getting inked on Valentine's Day to Raj Kundra sharing a hilarious video featuring Shilpa Shetty as a bee, here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival of love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeet Raidutt (Sourced)
Jeet Raidutt (Sourced)
bollywood

Jeet Raidutt: I see a silver lining, now

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:22 PM IST
“For someone who has no big support, living in a city like Mumbai was tough. But now, I see a silver lining with my films up for release and more work following,” said the ‘Commando2’, ‘Sabrang’ and ‘The Past’ actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared in each others' films multiple times.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared in each others' films multiple times.
bollywood

Salman Khan to shoot for cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan post Bigg Boss 14

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Salman Khan to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' post 'Bigg Boss'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kriti Kharbanda will be seen next in the film 14 Phere.
Actor Kriti Kharbanda will be seen next in the film 14 Phere.
bollywood

Kriti Kharbanda: The lowest point of my career has been the past year, highest point facing the camera again

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Actor Kriti Kharbanda talks about battling malaria and her apprehensions before stepping out to resume work in the Covid 19 era and completing a whole film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor is celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor is celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.
bollywood

Kareena showers Valentine's Day love on Saif's moustache and Taimur's pout

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share adorable posts dedicated to her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Deverakonda, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday at Karan Johar's house party.
Vijay Deverakonda, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday at Karan Johar's house party.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya-Ishaan attend Karan Johar's party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Karan Johar hosted a house party on Saturday which had all from Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP