Sara Ali Khan's fan moment with Vijay Deverakonda
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment' when she met Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday night. The Bollywood actor cannot keep calm after meeting the South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda and her latest social media post is the proof.
The Kedarnath star seemed happy and elated in her latest Instagram story post as she posed for a selfie with the Dear Comrade actor. In the snap, both the stars were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Fan Moment" and tagged the official account of Vijay.
Vijay, meanwhile, shared a few photos from a private jet as he went 'back to work'. The photos showed him in purple shirt and matching shorts, eating a snack on the flight. "Your Man's Back to Work," he wrote with his post. Earlier on Saturday, he was spotted at filmmaker Karan Johar's house party. Also with him at the party were Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others.
Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
Vijay is gearing up for his upcoming romantic sports film Liger with Ananya Panday. The film will get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9. The film will be released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
