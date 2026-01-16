'Saraayah’s Papa' Sidharth Malhotra turns 41: Kiara Advani sings, gives fans a peek into his first birthday as a dad

This birthday was especially meaningful for Sidharth, as it marked his first celebration after becoming a father to daughter Saraayah. On Friday, Kiara took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from the intimate gathering. One standout photo featured a two-tier chocolate cake with the words “Saraayah’s Papa” and “Daddy Cool” written on it, complete with a Superman logo and a topper that read, “Happy Birthday, love.”

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 41st birthday today, and social media is buzzing with love and warm wishes from fans, friends, and colleagues across the industry. While fans eagerly waited for glimpses from the celebration, wife Kiara Advani finally treated everyone to adorable moments from Sidharth’s birthday bash.

An inside video from the celebration showed Kiara sweetly singing Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye for her husband, as close friends, including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and others, joined in the festivities. Sidharth was later seen cutting the cake with Kiara by his side, making for a heartwarming family moment.

Sharing the post, Kiara wrote, “Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one – inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband.”

Sidharth and Kiara's welcomed baby girl in 2025 Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed a baby in July 2025. In November, the couple revealed their daughter’s name, Saraayah, and shared the first glimpse of their baby girl, posting a touching photo of their hands holding her tiny feet, wrapped in white crocheted socks.

The couple tied the knot in February 2023 in an intimate and elegant ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, and welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, on July 15, 2025.