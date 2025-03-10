‘Sasur ho toh aisa’: Suniel Shetty ‘damaad flexing’ post for KL Rahul after Champions Trophy final wins hearts

India won the Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in the final. Bollywood celebrities flooded social media with congratulatory messages. Suniel Shetty also took to social media to praise his son-in-law, KL Rahul, and fans found this ‘damaad flexing’ adorable. Suniel Shetty flexes about his son-in-law KL Rahul on social media.

Suniel Shetty is a proud father-in-law

On Sunday, Suniel took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate India’s victory against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. The actor shared a picture of KL Rahul looking up to the sky and raising his bat as he walked off the field after the grand win. Along with the picture, he wrote, "INDIA’S WISH !!!! Rahul’s COMMAND ……”

For the unversed, KL Rahul played a crucial role in India’s victory, remaining unbeaten on 34 and ensuring the Champions Trophy returned home. Earlier, during the semi-final against Australia, his performance earned him immense love from fans. He hit the winning six in the semi-final to lead Team India into the final.

Fans praise Suniel Shetty for KL Rahul love

Suniel’s post on X had fans gushing over how supportive he is as a father-in-law. One comment read, "Sasur ho to aisa! Itna support to mera apna baap naa kare" (This is how a father-in-law should be! Even my own father doesn’t support me this much). Another comment read, "Shetty sir doing PR for his son-in-law." Someone else wrote, "Proud father-in-law moment for sure!" Another fan joked, "Damaad flexing on top!"

Athiya Shetty also shared a picture moments after Team India’s thrilling victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai. In the picture, she was standing next to the TV in a dimly lit room, with her baby bump clearly visible. Athiya looked at the screen, which showed Rahul celebrating after the win, and she tagged him with a heart emoji.

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming films

Suniel was recently seen in Karan Johar's production, Nadaaniyan. The film, which premiered on Netflix, featured him as Khushi Kapoor’s father. He has several exciting projects lined up. The actor will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Disha Patani, among others. The film is set to release later this year. He also has Hera Pheri 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the pipeline.