‘Satya Paul’s pieces were art’
Entrenching the virgin yardage on the global style galaxy, design maven Satya Paul founded his label in 1985. When one pictures a Satya Paul sari design - it’s hard not to get transfixed by an interplay of vibrants prints and striking hues. Over the years, the label stood for a certain timelessness and several generations of sari enthusiasts could identify with its epoch-defining canvas. Designer Masaba Gupta who had a memorable stint at the design house as its creative head shares that Satya Paul’s legacy is unmatched and it’s a great example for a lot of design aspirants who want to create their own brand. “It truly stood for India. It’s a very India Proud brand and it focused on the Indian woman and on the sari which is incredible. Moreover, it wasn’t trying to be heavily inspired by the West. The fact that it was rooted in India made me fall in love with it instantly,” says Masaba. She joined the brand at the age of 23 and the stint proved to be the best internship one could hope for in fashion. “For me, the archives were so large, there was so much which I could just play around with or reinvent. Back then it was the best learning experience. I called it my internship,” she adds.
Unfortunately she never met Satya Paul but she met his son one time. “I think Satya Paul inspired me because his focus was always India and the sari. He always tried to retain a signature without making it monotonous. He would often find ways to reinvent. I remember once I found a sari which had a quote on it and it said, ‘Be as you are and come as you’. And I just love that. His pieces were like art, you can’t boil them down to a piece of clothing. I know of people who preserved them as art,” says she.
Puneet Nanda, Satya Paul’s Son, who became the Creative Designer for the brand in 2001, shared in a statement, “We celebrate his passing as joyfully as we did his life.” Rajesh Pratap Singh, presently the Creative Director for Satya Paul says, “He was a spiritual man filled with creativity and generosity. I met him in 1993 as a student and he sponsored by first collection. I am fortunate to carry forward and celebrate his legacy. I will always remember him as an inspiring and positive soul.”
manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com
