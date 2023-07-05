Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film shows no growth; collects 46.9 crore in 6 days

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film has been performing low during the week despite favourable reviews and positive word of mouth. The film showed no improvement on Tuesday with collections of around ₹4.2 crore nett. Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani sing Aaj Ke Baad together; here's the fan verdict: ‘Aap rehne do’ Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic musical drama also has a social message. It also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.

Satyaprem Ki Katha collection

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha collected around ₹4.2 crore on Tuesday, similar to what it had earned on Monday. The film had a decent opening on Thursday with collection of ₹9.25 crore and went on to collect 12.15 crore on Sunday. It stands at a six-day total net collection of around ₹46.91 crore.

Kiara's note of gratitude

Kiara Advani recently penned a note to thank the audience for their love. She wrote on Instagram, "Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way..they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful." She and Kartik also visited a few movie theatres in Mumbai which were screening the film.

Kartik announces next film

Kartik announced his new film Chandu Champion on Tuesday. To be directed and co-produced by Kabir Khan of 83 fame, the film is scheduled to release on June 14 next year. It will be based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. "Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main.. #ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024" Kartik posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The poster also had the tagline ‘The true story of a man who refused to surrender’.

On the other hand, Kiara will next be seen in Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. It is being directed by S Shankar.

