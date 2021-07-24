The lines between the industries as well as mediums are blurring fast, and actors are making full use of it. There are some who are transitioning from regional industry to Hindi filmdom, and some are switching over mediums, from small screen to big screen to OTT platforms. We talk to some actors to find out more about making the switch.

Seamless or stressful: Actors open up about making a switch

Ileana D’Cruz

Started her acting career in Telugu film industry and entered Bollywood in 2012 with Barfi!

I don’t think there’s any prejudice involved. There was a misconception at one point that people thought that I wouldn’t work in South Indian films anymore. But I don’t think that’s the case anymore because I have worked in the south recently and I will continue to do so if a good opportunity presents itself.

Pranitha Subhash

After exploring the South Indian film industry for over a decade, she is making her Bollywood debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2

Today, I think the fan base of movies have started to overlap because I see people in Mumbai also watching movies from the South. They also recognise me in Mumbai and Delhi. So, audience overlap now. In fact, cinema is beyond language now. I am not sure about prejudice, but there is a constant question that “did you use this industry to make a mark and jump to Bollywood”. This is the question that always pops up. In fact, when I do interviews in the south, I always get asked, ‘why aren’t you doing Telugu’. But I guess it is hard as an actor to balance all the industries.

Arjun Mathur

Found his share of fame when he transitioned from big screen to OTT screen, especially after starring in the web series, Made In Heaven

I don’t think any prejudice is there. Instead on the contrary, the exchange of talent is far more encouraged and far easier, and far more rewarding than it has ever been before. Whether you take actors crossing over from regional to Hindi cinema, or Hindi to regional, or even if you take actors transitioning from working in India to Hollywood. In every sense, we are kind of crossing over, lines are blurring within mediums. Today, it is just one big fat open ground and only the best will survive.

Parth Samthaan

Became a household name through small screen, and made his web debut this year with Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu

Working on OTT from television was refreshing, but not something which was very different. As an actor, at one point, you feel that you have explored enough with the character, and now you need to do something new. So that was refreshing. Apart from that, it was very relieving because the shoot used to happen at their own time to make sure that we get the best. We had our own sweet time to shoot unlikely where you have telecast issues from Monday to Friday.

Radhika Madan

Got popular with TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and went on to do Bollywood films Angrezi Medium and Pataakha. Was recently seen in web anthology, Ray.

With every medium, your craft changes, but other than that nothing. It is not the medium, but the characters that have shaped me as a person in my life. It is true that you do take a part of the characters that you play, whether they are good or bad. It becomes part of your own personality, and that has been a learning experience for me, and not the medium.

Kanchi Singh

The star of TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be making her Bollywood debut with Shukr-Dosh

I feel it is not a big thing for TV actors to do Bollywood, it is just the mindset that people need to change. That mindset does exist even today. I haven’t experienced it personally, but have heard stories from people. According to me, working on each medium is just the same. What I am doing in my film is the same thing I used to do on TV. It is not at all different, in fact film shoots are rather easy than the TV shoots.

Randeep Hooda

The Bollywood actor made his international OTT debut with Extraction last year, and will soon be seen in web series, Inspector Avinash

There is no difference between working on films or OTT. In fact, I have done projects, similar to the projects that are now coming on OTT, in cinema back in 2005. I have been part of such projects all through my career. The only thing is the longer format of taking a few hours to create something, like Inspector Avinash would be 10 episodes, which is like three movies.

Asha Negi

Started her journey through the small screen, and found acclaim with Pavitra Rishta. She is, now, exploring the web space, after starring in projects such as Ludo, Khwabon Ke Parindey and Collar Bomb.

In OTT, there is no TV actor or film actor, we are just actors. We are just doing our job and making a project. And if you are doing a great job, your job is being appreciated, it is not like ke koi TV actor hai toh sideline kardo ya aisa kuch. Your hardwork is getting paid. And such great concepts are happening at OTT now, and I am glad that I am able to be part of some.