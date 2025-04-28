Seema Pahwa ‘might quit Bollywood soon’, says industry is in bad state: ‘Creative people have been murdered’

Seema Pahwa says she might leave the industry soon

Seema reflected on how people often praise her for her acting talent. However, she hasn’t been cast as the lead in films so far. She added, "So, a question arises in my mind — maybe I am good, but not good enough for someone to make a film with me in the lead. There is a sense of grievance, but then I think perhaps I have some limitations, which is why I wasn't cast as the lead. Toh main industry se bhut zayada uss peak pe pahunch gayi hun jahan mujhe lag raha hai bhut jldi namaste kardeni hogi industry ko (I have reached a point in the industry where I feel I will soon have to say goodbye to it). The state of the industry is very bad right now. Creative people have been murdered, and businessmen have taken over. They want to run the industry with their business mindset. But I don’t think we, who have worked for so many years in the industry, can work like this.”

Seema Pahwa reveals being called ‘purane log’

She further discussed how actors like her are being left out from films due to their ‘old thought process’ and said, "I understand they want to earn money, but maybe they don’t need people like us. They leave us out, calling us purane log (old-fashioned people), and tell us, ‘Your thought process is very old.’ They believe that only commercial elements make a film work, not an actor or the story."

Seema Pahwa’s upcoming film

Seema is all set to play the role of Rajkummar Rao's mother in Bhool Chuk Maaf. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Jay Thakkar in lead roles. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 9.