Shabana Azmi shares photo of husband Javed Akhtar's 'cluttered' study; fans call writer 'genius'

Shabana Azmi revealed Javed Akhtar's work style as she shared a picture from his study. The actor noted that her writer husband keeps so many objects on his desk that he hardly leaves any space for writing. Shabana revealed that instead of decluttering his desk, Javed Akhtar chooses to use a food trolley to write. Also Read: Shibani Dandekar gives a shoutout to mother-in-law Shabana Azmi for her look in Halo teaser, says ‘this is incredible’

The picture Shabana shared on her Instagram account on Sunday showed her using a small part of a wooden desk to jot something down on a notepad, while the rest of the table was filled with books, gadgets, remote controls, highlighters, a pen stand, and several more small articles.

The shelf behind her appeared to be organised and contained a variety of books, in addition to some of the awards her husband has received over the years. There was a black cupboard next to the shelf. A part of a food trolley could also be seen in the frame.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Javed's study. Always so cluttered that he has to use a food trolley (peaking from right hand corner) to write on instead of his desk!!"

Shabana's picture received a lot of responses from Instagram users, who said Javed's desk represents his intellect. "The genius's desk," one wrote, while another commented, "Creative people love clutter." Another commented, "Thank you Ma'am for giving us the opportunity to peep inside the room of the genius."

Actor Swara Bhasker commented, "Adorable," while poet Priya Malik wrote, "Such a wifey post."

Shabana recently unveiled the first look from her Hollywood live-action series, Halo, in which she will be seen as Admiral Parangosky. The Steven Spielberg-produced series is set to release on March 24 this year. The actor has said that this is her first colour blind casting since she "started working in the West 34 years ago."

