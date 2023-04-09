Shah Rukh Khan goes 'Jhoome Jo Rinku' as he celebrates KKR's win with special Pathaan poster

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is in cloud nine as his team Kolkata Knight Riders won the Sunday IPL match against Gujarat Titans. In his latest tweet, he heaped praises on KKR player Rinku Singh who became the star of the match with five consecutive sixes. He also went on to call him his ‘baby’ and shared an edited poster from his recent hit, Pathaan, featuring Rinku in his place. Also read: GT vs KKR: Ranveer Singh screams Rinku Singh's name, Aryan Khan calls him 'beast' after 6-6-6-6-6 wonder Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders won against against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Sharing the edited poster, the actor wrote, “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!”

Reacting to Shah Rukh’s post, excited fans flooded the comment section. One of them wrote, “He deserves a dinner today at Mannat.” “This edit, so cute,” added another person. A Twitter user also said, “So happy that KKR are doing well!!! 2 games won in a row Well done to a superb innings by Rinku Singh.”

KKR needed 9 runs off the last over when Rinku slammed left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes. It was a three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. Rinku received the Player of the Match award for his performance. With this win, KKR reached the third position in the points table, winning two of their three matches and losing one earlier.

The match took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In attendance was actor Juhi Chawla, who co-owns the KKR team. She shared a photo of herself from the match as she reached Gujarat to cheer for the team.

Rinku’s performance has not only impressed Shah Rukh, but several other celebrities. Ranveer tweeted right after Rinku's five sixes. “RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya tha !?!?!?! #IPLonStar #GTvsKK @KKRiders #rinkusingh @StarSportsIndia,” he wrote. Even Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, praised Rinku. He called him a beast in his latest Instagram Stories. His sister Suhana Khan called him ‘unreal’ in her Instagram Stories as well.

Arjun Rampal wrote, “Omg KKR #RikuSingh 5 sixes in a row. What a chase incredible, never seen anything like this. Absolutely exhilarating. Congratulations #KKR #Hattrick #IPL2023 #insanity #chase200plus.”

