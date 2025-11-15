Shah Rukh Khan dazzles at Shahrukhz tower launch: Grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', shares personal anecdote and more

Shah Rukh Khan walked into a packed ballroom in Mumbai and ended up making history without even trying. The Danube Group, led by founder Rizwan Sajan, flew in to launch Shahrukhz, the first-ever tower to carry the superstar’s name. The launch took over a five-star hotel and felt more like a celebration than a corporate reveal. As fans craned their necks for a glimpse, Shah Rukh stood on the stage with a smile. Shah Rukh Khan at the launch of Shahrukhz in Mumbai.(PTI)

Rizwan wanted the event in India, not Dubai, Shah Rukh revealed. And the Bollywood superstar made it clear the sentiment meant something to him.

“I really wanted the event to take place here, as I come from here,” he told the crowd. “Wanting to make their lives better. As and when this project begins to roll, I hope people find their lives growing beautifully and exponentially, as they should,” he added.

A personal moment for Shah Rukh Khan

The actor also opened up about what the honour would have meant to his mother. "My mother would be very happy. It is a very big honour," he said. "When my kids come, I will say, 'Papa ka naam likha hai, dekho.' I have seen all the details of this building for the past two months. It is state-of-the-art and affordable. For people who are starting off in Dubai, it will be a moment and an inspiration to make their lives," he explained.

Shah Rukh Khan hits iconic pose

Then came the part everyone expected: the showman slipped in. Shah Rukh hit his signature pose, recreated his Don walk, and delivered the iconic Om Shanti Om dialogue, “Itni shiddat se mein ne tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai…”

The room loved it. And to top it off, he danced to Chaiyya Chaiyya with Farah Khan and Rizwan, making the corporate stage feel like a mini concert.

Inside the Shahrukhz project

The tower itself is massive: 56 floors, roughly three to four years of construction ahead. A statue of Shah Rukh’s famous arms-open pose will stand at the entrance, making the building instantly recognisable and very selfie-friendly.

Highlighting the idea behind the project, Shah Rukh said it “will be the greatest gift”.

FAQs

What is Shahrukhz?

It is a new 56-floor tower by the Danube Group named after Shah Rukh Khan.

Where was the launch event held?

At a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Why did SRK feel emotional about the project?

He said his mother would have been proud of the honour.

Does the tower include a statue of SRK?

Yes, it will feature his signature arms-open pose at the entrance.

How long will construction take?

The project is expected to take three to four years.