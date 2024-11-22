Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Accused tracked actor's movements, tried to get information about his family's security

The accused arrested in connection with sending death threats to actor Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly tracking the actor's movements and even tried to source sensitive information about his family, a new report has claimed. Raipur-based lawyer Faizan Khan is under custody for allegedly sending death threats to the actor and demanding extortion. (Also read: Who is Faizan Khan, man summoned in Shah Rukh Khan death threat case? Had complained against actor's deer-hunting line) Shah Rukh Khan didn't stepped out to cast his vote in Mumbai on Wednesday amid heavy security

Accused tracked actor's movements

A new Times of India report says that investigations have found that Faizan used to conduct 'thorough online searches' to gather details about Shah Rukh Khan's family's security cover and movements. He also tracked the movements of the actor and his son, Aryan Khan. As per the report, This information was discovered through a forensic analysis of Faizan's second mobile phone, which was recovered by the Bandra Police investigation team.

Reports say that Faizan, who remains in judicial custody for the next ten days, has been giving investigators evasive and contradictory answers for the reasons behind his searches into the actor and his family's movements. Both Shah Rukh and Aryan have been given Y-plus security cover by the Maharashtra government.

The death threat to SRK

The Mumbai Police had received an anonymous call with a threat to the life of Shah Rukh Khan, along with a demand for ₹50 lakh extortion, on November 7. The police traced the call to Raipur and found that the phone belonged to Faizan Khan. Initially, Faizan claimed that his phone had been stolen earlier and he was being framed.

Mumbai Police arrested the lawyer after initial investigations and brought him in for questioning on November 12. Khan was placed in police custody till November 18 and then in further judicial custody for two weeks. Faizan Khan had earlier complained to Mumbai police against Shah Rukh Khan over a dialogue in his movie Anjaam (1994) about deer hunting.