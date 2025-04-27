Shah Rukh Khan dreamt of buying Mannat for Gauri Khan, says director Aziz Mirza

There is a shot featuring Shah Rukh Khan in his famous song Chaand Taare from the 1997 film Yes Boss, in which he sings in front of the house that he now owns – Mannat. Director Aziz Mishra recollected in an interview with Radio Nasha when the actor pointed the house out years later in 2001 and told him he had bought it. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai shot Chalte Chalte for a day, director Aziz Mirza recalls why Rani Mukerji replaced her) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married since 1991.

Shah Rukh Khan dreamt of buying Mannat for Gauri Khan

When it was pointed out that Mannat was featured in Chaand Taare even before Shah Rukh bought it, Yes Boss director Aziz said, “Yes, he was staying at my house in Devdoot back then, which is a few meters away from Mannat. He and Gauri were so young, you know how people say a lot of things in their youth. So whenever they crossed Mannat, Shah Rukh must’ve pointed out and said, one day he’ll buy her the house. Life is good, and fortunate that he made it a reality, I think about that sometimes.”

He also recollected how, years later, when they were shooting at Cafe Seaside, Shah Rukh had pointed out the house to him and told him he’d bought it. “I remember we were shooting a song at Cafe Seaside and he told me, Aziz, I’ve bought that house. You could see it from the cafe. I congratulated him. But later, he went through issues due to the municipality. Life is all about the ups and downs. He faced issues, but thankfully, it’s all well now. I hope he lives happily in that house with his family,” said Aziz.

Mannat undergoes renovation

Shah Rukh acquired Mannat in 2001; before that, Nariman Dubash, a Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust trustee, owned it. The Khans recently moved out of their home to allow major home renovations. They shifted to a luxurious apartment building in the Pali Hill area of Bandra, where they will reside for approximately two years.

Shah Rukh will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.