Shah Rukh Khan fans say he steals the show with cameo in Rocketry The Nambi Effect: 'Makes it look 100 times better'

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is being appreciated by fans. The film sees R Madhavan making his directorial debut.
Published on Jul 01, 2022 07:46 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released in theatres on Friday. The film sees Madhavan essay the role of rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan and chronicles his journey. Shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, and English, the film has cameos by Suriya (in Tamil version) and Shah Rukh Khan (in Hindi and English versions) as a journalist interviewing Nambi. Fans of Shah Rukh have reacted with excitement at his return to the big screen after close to four years. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wanted to be part of Rocketry

Fans tweeted that even though Shah Rukh Khan’s role was short, it was impactful. One fan tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in anything can make that thing look 100 times better! king for a reason! glad to see him on big screens back. doesn’t matter the duration.”

Shah Rukh sported a bearded look in Rocketry, which many fans compared to his look as coach Kabir Khan from the 2007 film Chak De! India. “Felt like Kabir Khan is back,” tweeted one fan. Many others also drew the Kabir Khan comparison, while others wrote that it was apparent Shah Rukh had begun prepping for Pathaan while shooting Rocketry.

Before Rocketry, Shah Rukh’s last appearance on screen was in his 2018 film Zero. Many fans took to Twitter detailing that it was good to see him back. One fan wrote, “After 42 months 184 weeks 1288 days 30898 hours 1853901 minutes 111234082 seconds !! Watching #ShahRukhKhan on BIG SCREEN !! @iamsrk @ActorMadhavan thank u #RocketryTheNambiEffect #Rocketry #Madhavan witnessing the story of #NambiNarayanan !! Goosebumps.”

But fans won’t have to wait that long after Rocketry to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen again. His next film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, releases in January 2023. He also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki up for release in 2023.

