Shah Rukh Khan wanted to be part of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, told R Madhavan ‘background mein koi bhi role chalega'

Actor R Madhavan has recalled an incident when actor Shah Rukh Khan asked him to make him a part of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. On Monday, during the promotion of his upcoming film, R Madhavan revealed that during one of Shah Rukh's birthday parties he had expressed his desire to feature in the film. R Madhavan said that he had spoken with Shah Rukh about the film while they worked in Zero. (Also Read | Fans join R Madhavan as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect's trailer is screened at Times Square)

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya have cameo roles in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Shah Rukh plays a chat show host interviewing Madhavan's character in the film's Hindi version while Suriya plays the same role in the At the same event on Monday, R Madhavan also revealed that neither Shah Rukh nor Suriya charged any fee for their appearances in the film. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.

As quoted by news agency ANI, R Madhavan said, "I mentioned about Rocketry to Shah Rukh Khan sahab (sir) when I worked with him in Zero ...he vividly remembered it that during one of his birthday parties he asked me about the film's status and expressed his desire to be a part of the film. 'Mujhe background mein koi bhi role chalega main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu (I'm ready to play any role in the background I want to be a part of this film), Khan sahab told me. I thought he was joking. Two days later my wife Sarita asked me to thank Khan sahab for his kind words. I dropped a message to Khan sahab's manager asking her to convey my gratitude to him and I instantly got a text from the manager saying, 'Khan sahab dates puch rahe hai shoot ki (Khan sir is asking about the dates of the shoot)'.. and that's how he became a part of our film."

He also added, "The two (Shah Rukh and Suriya) did not charge a single penny for their work in the film. They did not charge anything for caravans, costumes, and assistants. In fact, Suriya flew out to shoot in Mumbai with his crew on his own money. He did not charge for the flights or for the dialogue writer who translated his lines in Tamil."

In the film, R Madhavan will essay the role of Nambi Narayanan. The film, slated to release on July 1, has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. It will be out in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON