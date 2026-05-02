Shah Rukh Khan ne raada kar diya: Former ACP recalls superstar’s 2012 brawl at Wankhede Stadium

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s infamous 2012 showdown at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai continues to be one of the most headline-grabbing off-field controversies in IPL history. Now, years later, former ACP Iqbal Shaikh has revisited the incident, shedding light on the “miscommunication” that quickly spiralled into a full-blown spat. Shah Rukh Khan was banned from the Wankhede Stadium after he was involved in a brawl in 2012.

Ex ACP on Shah Rukh’s clash at Wankhede stadium Iqbal Shaikh, who was serving as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of the area at the time, recently revisited the incident involving Shah Rukh during an appearance on a podcast posted on Subhojit Ghosh’s YouTube channel.

Looking back at the incident, Iqbal Shaikh said, “It was more of a miscommunication involving Shah Rukh Khan and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials. I was the divisional ACP of the area where Wankhede Stadium falls, which is why I was present there. When I reached the main gate, an MCA colleague informed me that Shah Rukh ne raada kar diya (Shah Rukh Khan was creating a scene). By then, the match had ended, most people had left, and even a few floodlights had been switched off."

He further shared that Shah Rukh was playing with his children and those of his friends in one corner of the stadium when a security guard stepped in and blew a whistle, which appeared to upset the actor.

“Shah Rukh Khan and some children with him were playing on one side. A security guard objected and blew a whistle, which upset him. There was some exchange of words, and then MCA officials also intervened. The argument became heated, and the atmosphere was worsening when I stepped in… I immediately escorted Shah Rukh out of the stadium to prevent the situation from escalating further. I told him directly, ‘Sir, please step outside.’ Otherwise, things could have worsened unnecessarily,” Iqbal Shaikh said.

More about Shah Rukh's spat at Wankhede A five-year ban on Shah Rukh entering Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium was imposed after the fracas in May 2012. He was barred from entering the stadium following an altercation with a security guard and MCA officials after an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between KKR and Mumbai Indians in 2012.

The incident took place after Shah Rukh’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, defeated the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. The actor was involved in an ugly spat with the Mumbai Cricket Association security staff after the match. MCA alleged that Shah Rukh tried to force his way to the grounds after the match and abused and manhandled guards after he was stopped. At that time, Shah Rukh denied misconduct. As per a PTI report, he maintained that he reacted only after children, including his own, were allegedly “manhandled” by security personnel.

Later, in an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Shah Rukh spoke about the spat, saying, “I was very angry and upset… I told him, these are our kids and we are taking them. I just said this. There was a person there who said a word which I, as a Delhi person, felt like it was an abusive word. Even though the same word in Marathi is also rude. Thoda sa religious, galat tha woh (It was religious, it was wrong). I then lost my cool and I went to hit him.”

Following the incident, the Mumbai Cricket Association imposed a five-year ban on Shah Rukh from entering Wankhede Stadium and other MCA premises. The ban, however, was lifted after three years.

Reacting to the decision at that time, Shah Rukh wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “My gentle father-in-law made me realise how little it matters who was right or who was wrong. What matters is grace. Thanks MCA for your graciousness.”

What’s next for Shah Rukh Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, as well as a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Pathan grossed ₹1055 crore worldwide, while Jawan brought in ₹1160 crore. Dunki was not as successful, bringing in ₹454 crore worldwide. He took a break in 2024 and began shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King last year. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and others.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King reportedly features Shah Rukh as a seasoned assassin in a dark underworld, with Suhana playing his protégé. It is slated for release this Christmas.